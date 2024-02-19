Woodruff returns to Brewers, per reports

The Milwaukee Brewers and pitcher Brandon Woodruff have agreed to terms on a two year deal, per reports.

Woodruff, who has spent his entire career with the Brewers, was non-tendered by Milwaukee in November. 2024 was to be Woodruff’s final year of arbitration eligibility before being a free agent after the 2024 season, but after missing the bulk of the 2023 season due to shoulder issues, he underwent surgery in October, 2023, to repair the anterior capsule in his right shoulder. That surgery meant he would not pitch in 2024, resulting in the Brewers non-tendering him.

Woodruff was a comfortably above-average starting pitcher for the Brewers during his time with the team, putting up a 3.10 ERA and 3.19 FIP in 680 career innings. The expectation is that Woodruff would sign a two year deal with a team, rehabbing in 2024 and then, hopefully, being ready to go in 2025. Given the team’s familiarity with Woodruff, and Woodruff’s familiarity with the club, I guess it shouldn’t be surprising that Woodruff is ending up back with Milwaukee.

The Texas Rangers, you may recall, drafted Woodruff in the fifth round of the 2011 MLB Draft, but did not sign him, and Woodruff ended up being picked in the 11th round in 2014 by the Brewers out of Mississippi State. The Rangers in 2011 also drafted future 2014 first rounders Derek Fisher and Max Pentecost in the sixth and seventh rounds, respectively, but did not sign them either. That was the year the Rangers devoted most of their amateur budget to the international market, with Nomar Mazara, Ronald Guzman and Yohander Mendez being their big amateur acquisitions. Most of their draft picks in 2011 signed for at or around slot.