Friday morning Rangers things

Good morning, LSB.

Evan Grant has the latest frustrating update as the Bally Sports saga drags to a snail’s pace.

Jeff Wilson writes on the TV mess as well and on Corey Seager winning a World Series MVP with a sports hernia.

MLB Pipeline has a list of each team’s best non-Top 100 prospect.

And Fangraphs’ Ben Clemens writes about the Orioles loading up big as they prepare to get swept by the Rangers in the ALDS for the second straight season.

That’s all for this morning. Have a nice day. :]