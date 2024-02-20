Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Jeff Wilson writes that it was the first full workout of spring for the champs yesterday as the pitchers finally had someone to pitch to.

Evan Grant writes that the heartbeat of the champion Texas Rangers arrived in camp with Adolis Garcia happy to be back.

Corey Seager too arrived in Surprise and Kennedi Landry writes about the World Series MVP’s attempt to get healthy so he can be the AL MVP in 2024.

Andy McCullough writes that health could very well be the story of the Rangers this year as they try to keep it together long enough to get another crack at October.

Grant writes that Seager doesn’t yet know the date for when he’ll be ready to play following sports hernia surgery.

Wilson writes that Seager’s camp return meant a chance to talk about his World Series parade mic drop moment.

Grant writes that Seager’s shot showed that the Astros being the heels of baseball provided Texas with the motivation they needed to recover from their Game 162 disappointment.

R.J. Anderson puts out a top 50 prospects list where the dynamic Evan Carter & Wyatt Langford duo land at No. 3 and No. 4 overall while Sebastian Walcott sneaks in at the bottom.

Stephen J. Nesbitt has World Series champion and he of 75 career regular season plate appearances Carter as the starting left fielder for the All-Under-25 MLB team.

