Ryu returning to Korea, per reports

Free agent pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu is taking his talents to South Korea, per reports. The lefty, who turns 37 next month, pitched for Hanwha in the KBO for seven years before coming to the United States to pitch in 2013, and is reportedly going back to Hanwha for 2024 on a one year deal that would make him the highest paid player in the league.

When Ryu came to the U.S. he was signed by the Los Angeles Dodgers, and had two solid seasons for them before missing virtually all of 2015 and 2016 due to back issues and shoulder and elbow surgery. He rebounded to have solid 2017 and 2018 seasons before leading the majors in ERA in 2019, when he finished second in the National League Cy Young Award voting.

Signed by the Toronto Blue Jays to a four year, $80 million deal after 2019, Ryu finished third in the Cy Young balloting in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, but followed that up with a disappointing 4.37 ERA in 31 starts in 2021. Tommy John surgery cost him the bulk of the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Ryu seemed likely to land a one year deal at around $10 million this offseason. The deal with Hanwha is reportedly for $17 billion won, equivalent to about $12.75 million USD. It is understandable that, at this point in his career, he would want to return home to finish things out.