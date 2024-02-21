Wednesday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Dane Dunning is currently scheduled to start the Cactus League opener Friday, followed by Cody Bradford.

The Athletic asked what were the stories to watch this year and the answers apparently include Wyatt Langford and the Rangers’ stable of injured pitchers.

Speaking of injuries, Corey Seager doesn’t know the timeline for milestones on his return and that’s how he likes it.

Evan Grant profiles the non/roster invitees aiming to beat the odds and break camp with the big league club.

The Rangers are hoping Greg Maddux can put on another fielding clinic this spring, as the pitchers’ defensive metrics improved considerably after he did it last spring.

Corey Seager’s clap back at Alex Bregman during the World Series parade was apparently Andrew Heaney’s idea.