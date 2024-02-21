Is the Rangers Opening Day roster already pretty much set?

Spring training has just kicked off, the Texas Rangers haven’t played their first Cactus League game, and we are still weeks away from Opening Day.

Nevertheless, it feels like we have a pretty good handle on what the 2024 Opening Day roster will be. Injuries can (and no doubt will) change things, of course, and there are a few question marks around the fringes of the roster, but really, this spring is going to likely be pretty dull from a “competing for roster spots” point of view.

From the position player side, the only two real questions appear to be whether Corey Seager will start the season on the injured list or not, which would create a spot for someone on a TDY assignment, and who the 13th position player will be.

There are 11 players who, barring injury or not being fully recovered from offseason surgery, would appear to be locks:

Jonah Heim

Nathaniel Lowe

Marcus Semien

Corey Seager (if he’s not on the i.l.)

Josh Jung

Evan Carter

Leody Taveras

Adolis Garcia

Travis Jankowski

Ezequiel Duran

Josh Smith

I almost wrote 12 guys who are locks, and included Andrew Knizner, the catcher who the Rangers signed to a cheap major league deal this offseason. The only other catcher on the 40 man roster is Sam Huff, and he has a fourth option and needs regular reps, particularly behind the plate, so it would be pretty surprising if Huff stuck instead of Knizner.

However, Knizner also can be optioned, veteran catchers Andrew Knapp and Jose Godoy are in camp as NRIs, and it isn’t like Knizner is such a solid choice that he has to be on the major league roster. And while the Rangers’ 40 man roster is currently full, there are four pitchers who the Rangers can stick on the 60 day injured list without a problem, should they wish to open up a 40 man spot. So I’m not putting him as a lock, since it wouldn’t be shocking if the Rangers ended up without someone different, whether in camp currently or not, as their backup.

(And after writing this paragraph but before publishing this post I saw this video where Bruce Bochy talks about Knizner and Knapp in positive terms and says he expects it to go down to the wire as far as the backup catcher spot goes.)

As far as Seager goes, that would seem to be pretty straightforward...if he starts the season on the injured list, Duran, who would appear currently to be the everyday DH (yes, they’ll rotate guys in and out of the position, there won’t be a “true” everyday DH in the mode of a J.D. Martinez, but you know what I mean), would fill in as the starting shortstop. That would seem to open up a spot for Justin Foscue to replace Duran as the righthanded hitting DH who also plays some other positions in the infield.

Now, it doesn’t HAVE to be Foscue who fills the “guy who will be filling in until Seager returns” role, but there are only 16 position players on the 40 man roster. The four who aren’t already among the 12 locks/near-locks I mentioned are Foscue, Huff, Dustin Harris and Jonathan Ornelas. Maybe they have Ornelas instead of Foscue for his added versatility, but given that Foscue will be 25 when the season starts and is being talked about as having the opportunity to carve out a role on the major league team at some point this season, letting him get his feet wet while Seager is out would seem to make more sense than using one of the other three, or adding someone to the 40 man roster only to cut them loose when Seager returns.

Which leaves the 13th position player spot, which I figure likely comes down to either Wyatt Langford or Matt Duffy. (Again, after I typed this portion but before I published, I saw the beats say Bochy is considering carrying three catchers to start the season. I think that’s unlikely, though maybe more of a possibility as a short-term solution if Seager starts on the injured list).

Wyatt Langford, as we all know, wrecked shit at multiple levels in his pro debut in 2023, ending the year in September at AAA after starting the year in mid-February playing for the Florida Gators. (In the first game of the season for the Gators, Langford was 2 for 4 with a walk, a double and a triple, which was a foreshadowing of things to come). He also did this despite missing time when he ruptured a testicle in March.

As far as Langford goes, either the Rangers will decide he’s ready for a regular role in the majors this season, or they will decide to have him start the season in AAA. The expectation is that he will be in the majors at some point this season. Were I to guess, I’d say that the Rangers will start Langford in AAA, just to err on the side of caution and give him the opportunity to get some more reps against pro pitchers before bringing him to the majors.

But...it certainly is possible that he starts the season in the big leagues. The Rangers, to my dismay, haven’t gone and gotten a DH/OF bat that they can rely on for quality performance if/when Langford isn’t ready. They certainly are acting like a team that has a good deal of confidence in Wyatt Langford stepping into a meaningful role at some point this season. And if he mashes this spring, they may well decide he’s ready to be part of the major league lineup on Opening Day.

There’s a potential trickle-down effect with the bench spots if Langford does make the roster. While he’s not going to be a quote unquote everyday DH, he would fill that open spot in terms of the everyday lineup. That moves Ezequiel Duran into a bench role, where he would join Travis Jankowski, Josh Smith and the backup catcher. Duran is your primary righthanded hitting bench reserve in that situation, but I’m not sure how many at bats you can really get him when everyone is healthy. Maybe Duran or Smith gets sent down instead. Maybe Duran (or Leody, who some have been trying to trade ever since Langford was drafted) is part of a late-spring deal.

But that is part of the analysis, and it may be a factor in Langford starting the season in AAA, even if the club feels he would have a good chance of being able to handle the majors to start the season.

So, if not Langford, then who? Justin Foscue is in the mix, but his skill set largely overlaps with Ezequiel Duran, who we have penciled in as the de facto DH, and it seems unlikely that (with the standard “if everyone is healthy” caveat) he and Duran would both be on the team. Huff, as we discussed, needs reps. Harris and Ornelas aren’t going to come up to play once a week. And there’s no one else on the 40 man roster among position players to choose from.

Which leads us to Matt Duffy, who seems to be the ideal choice for the Brad Miller, sit on the bench and don’t play and say your hammy is tender when we need a roster spot role. He’s a righty bat, which is probably necessary if Duran is your regular “DH,” since Jankowski and Smith are lefthanded. He can play the non-shortstop infield spots, can pitch in a blowout (he pitched twice for the Royals last year), has a history with Bruce Bochy (he was originally with the San Francisco Giants and played in three seasons with Bochy there), and you can sit him on the bench and never play him without feeling like you’re disrupting someones development.

The only other option I see in camp who potentially would vie for Duffy for the 13th man role (assuming Langford goes down and there are no injuries) is Jared Walsh. Walsh is 30 years old, hits lefty, is limited to first base and DH, and has been terrible the past two years. However, he hit well in 2020 and 2021, and if he can get back to where he was then, he would provide some value as a platoon DH. Unlike Duffy, though, if he’s going to make the team he’s going to be at least a platoon regular — he has no defensive or baserunning utility, and the team doesn’t need a LH bench bat, so either he’s DHing against righty pitchers or he isn’t here.

As for the pitching staff...we have Nathan Eovaldi, Jon Gray, Andrew Heaney, Dane Dunning and Cody Bradford slated for the rotation. We have talked at length about the rotation, and how we would like to have another quality starting pitcher in the rotation, but that’s not going to happen, it appears. And even if it did, well, Bradford gets bumped and the new starter replaces him. Adrian Sampson is in camp on an NRI deal as a depth option, and he had some good starts for Texas a half-decade ago. Jose Urena is also in camp, and has started in the majors more often than Sampson of late, though he also hasn’t had a sub-5 ERA in the bigs since 2018.

That leaves the eight bullpen spots, and this is where there is some bit of mystery. Four spots appear to be locked in, with free agent additions Kirby Yates and David Robertson joining 2023 postseason heroes Jose Leclerc and Josh Sborz. Jonathan Hernandez is out of options, so he would seem to be safe.

So that is ten of the 24 pitchers on the major league roster accounted for. Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom, Tyler Mahle and Carson Coleman will all miss at least the first couple of months of the season. That leaves ten pitchers on the 40 man roster.

In the “starting pitchers who aren’t ready yet” category we have Jose Corniell, Cole Winn and Zak Kent. Yes, Cole Winn threw out of the bullpen in the second half of last season for Round Rock, but he’s still viewed as a starter as of now. None of these three have major league experience, and they all need work and innings. You never say never — Kent, for example, could end up in the bullpen with a combination of injuries and a strong spring, much like Cole Ragans last year — but these guys aren’t really Opening Day candidates.

In the “should be safe except for last year’s second half slump” category is Brock Burke. Burke has spent the last two seasons in the major league bullpen, was really good in 2022, and was generally fine last year. He’s also the only lefty reliever on the 40 man roster with meaningful major league experience. However, he stumbled down the stretch, was not good in the playoffs, and there are some concerns about whether he’s going to be back on track this year. One would expect Burke to be on the roster if healthy, but there’s been rumblings from the beats for a while that his spot isn’t safe.

There’s the “relievers just recently added to the 40 man roster” category, which consists of Marc Church, Antoine Kelly and Jake Latz. All of them spent last season between AA and AAA. They have big league stuff. They have questions about their command. Kelly and Latz, as lefties, probably has a clearer path to making the roster than Church does, and Latz, unlike the other two, has major league experience, but you’d expect them to go to Round Rock to start the season.

There’s the “righty middle relievers who have struggled in the majors” category, featuring Grant Anderson and Yerry Rodriguez. Anderson is a sidearmer who was called up last year mid-season, had a couple of solid outings, had folks proclaiming he had fixed the pen, and then got knocked around. Rodriguez made his major league debut in Game 162 in 2022, and put up a 7.90 ERA in 13 games in the majors in 2023 while shuttling between AAA and the majors. Each has options — Rodriguez, per the beats, has a fourth option this season — and neither is good enough to grab a permanent role in the pen. Expect them to once again be shuttled between AAA and the majors as needed.

The final category is “Owen White.” He pitched some out of the pen last year, but is really a starter. He didn’t have a great 2023. Hopefully he gets on track and goes to Round Rock, and performs well enough to be a clear first-man-up in case of injury in the rotation.

As always, there’s an assemblage of arms in camp on NRIs, and likely we’ll see a couple of those end up making the Opening Day roster. One would expect that even if Burke makes the team, Texas will want a second lefty in the pen, and so Danny Duffy and Chasen Shreve would seem to have an advantage. There’s Shane Greene and Austin Pruitt and Jesus Tinoco and a variety of other guys who have appeared in bullpens in the majors in recent years who are in camp, and there will be others potentially added as NRIs or claimed on waivers or signed after they opt out of deals late in camp.

So pick a couple of names there out of a hat for the last couple of bullpen spots.

As always, this assumes everyone stays healthy. Guys always get hurt, so this will all change and become irrelevant once the injuries start and we learn who else will be starting the year on the injured list.