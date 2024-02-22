Thursday Morning Links

Morning, all!

The Rangers have 7 catchers in camp, 6 of which are competing to back up Jonah Heim.

One of those catchers, Andrew Knizner, drove from Florida to the west coast to meet with Bobby Wilson after being signed in January.,

The Athletic has a list of pitchers to consider in the late rounds of fantasy drafts and Cody Bradford makes the cut.

The Rangers are looking to be more aggressive on the base paths this year.

Evan Grant has a mailbag column that features some trade discussion, noting that Justin Foscue, Wyatt Langford and Evan Carter give the Rangers the ability to offer up Leody Taveras and Ezequiel Duran for pitching.

Can the Rangers take the AL’s best offense and make it even better?