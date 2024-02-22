Pirates, Keller agree to contract extension

The Pittsburgh Pirates and pitcher Mitch Keller have agreed to terms on a five year, $77 million extension, per multiple reports. Keller, who turns 28 in April, would have been eligible for free agency after the 2025 season.

Keller was a second round pick of the Pirates on 2014, and spent a number of years in the upper levels of top 100 prospect lists, but struggled to put everything together, culminating in an awful 6.17 ERA in 23 starts in 2021. Since then, however, there’s been marked improvement, as he has put up 4.9 bWAR over the past two years.

There’s been a general sense that Keller is on the rise, and he is someone who had been bandied about as a potential trade target for the Rangers this past offseason. With this deal, however, Keller doesn’t appear to be going anywhere, so we can scratch him off the potential acquisition list.