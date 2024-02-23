Friday morning Rangers update

Good morning, LSB. The Texas Rangers play a baseball game today. :)

Kennedi Landry writes that hot prospect Wyatt Langford will be in the starting lineup for today’s Cactus League opener vs the Royals.

Jeff Wilson says fellow youngsters Evan Carter and Jack Leiter are scheduled to get on the field today as well.

Shawn McFarland writes that the Rangers kinda really don’t have a place for Zeke Duran, a familiar conundrum.

Dude Perfect stopped by Rangers spring training, apparently pretty popular with a few guys in the clubhouse.

The Pipeline dudes list the best power-hitting prospect for every org.

And finally, Evan Grant has a long feature up on former Ranger great Ferguson Jenkins, who 50 years ago put up what is still inarguably the greatest single season of pitching in the history of the franchise. Fergie also is still just a really awesome dude.

That’s all for this morning. The Rangers kick off their spring slate of games today at 2:05 vs. their Surprise sisters in the Kansas City Royals.

Happy Friday!