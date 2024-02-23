Texas Rangers infielder Ryan Dorow has retired, according to Scott Lucas on Twitter. The 28 year old was a minor league free agent after the 2023 season, but had re-signed with Texas on a minor league deal in December.

Dorow was considered an excellent fielder, and had his best season as a pro in 2021, when he put up a .255/.333/.461 slash line between AA and AAA, as well as getting a brief appearance in the majors as a COVID replacement late in the year. Dorow was 0 for 6 with a walk in 7 plate appearances in the majors in 2021.

Dorow had a down 2022 season, slashing just .237/.322/.353 in 112 games at Round Rock. He missed all of 2023 due to shoulder surgery.

What I find interesting (and I acknowledge I might be the only one who finds this interesting, but its my blog) about Dorow is that he continued a streak that the Rangers had of having their 30th round picks in odd-numbered years make the majors. Dorow was a 30th round pick in 2017. Lefty pitcher Jeffrey Springs was the Rangers’ 30th round pick in 2015. Lefty pitcher Joe Palumbo was the Rangers’ 30th round pick in 2013. Righty pitcher Phil Klein was the Rangers’ 30th round pick in 2011.

So, pretty weird! Since 1980, the only other 30th round picks drafted and signed by the Rangers who have made the majors are Scott Feldman, Jeff Frye and Desi Wilson.

The Rangers drafted Bubba Hoopii-Tuionetoa in the 30th round in 2019, after which the draft was shortened, resulted in no more 30th rounds. Still, we can root for Bubba to make it to the bigs, even if only for an outing or two, in the hopes this meaningless streak continues.