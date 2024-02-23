Battle of Surprise 2024 Game Thread: Royals at Rangers

When last we left the Texas Rangers, they were busy winning the World Series for the first time in franchise history, so that was neat. Here were are some brisk months later and a whole new campaign is starting up and, per tradition, it begins against the Surprise complex-mates from Kansas City.

RHP Dane Dunning has the honors of throwing the first pitches for the champion Rangers against LHP Daniel Lynch for the Royals, who, if you like omens, was also the first pitcher that the Rangers saw at Spring Training last year.

Here’s how the lineups shake out:

Today's Lineups ROYALS RANGERS Garrett Hampson - SS Marcus Semien - 2B Vinnie Pasquantino - 1B Evan Carter - RF Nelson Velazquez - LF Wyatt Langford - LF Michael Massey - 2B Nathaniel Lowe - 1B Nick Loftin - DH Leody Taveras - CF Drew Waters - CF Sam Huff - C Mike Brosseau - 3B Matt Duffy - 3B Tyler Gentry - RF Ezequiel Duran - DH Sandy Leon - C Josh Smith - SS Daniel Lynch - LHP Dane Dunning - RHP

The game will have a webcast on MLB dot com and you can also follow the action via Gameday. First pitch from Surprise, AZ is scheduled for 2:05 pm CDT.

Go champion Rangers!