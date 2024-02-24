Saturday morning Rangers stuff

Good morning, LSB.

Hey, the Rangers are 1-0.

Evan Grant writes about the Rangers spring training opener, which was a lot like any other with one large exception (the pants, obviously).

Kennedi Landry writes about Dane Dunning’s mystery pitch, which didn’t go great in its grand unveiling.

Elsewhere, Jeff Wilson lists a couple long-tenured guys that are “overdue” for a spot on a big league roster.

Kumar Rocker continues to work his way back from Tommy John.

Leody Taveras got a vote of confidence from Bruce Bochy.

And FanGraphs has a list of 100 notable non-top 100 prospects that includes a handful of Rangers.

That’s all for this morning. The Rangers take on the Royals in spring game No. 2 today at 2.

Have a good weekend!