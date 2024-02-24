 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Battle of Surprise 2024 Game Thread: Rangers at Royals

Claiming Surprise

By ghostofErikThompson
2024 Texas Rangers Spring Training Photo by Bailey Orr/Texas Rangers/Getty Images

The Texas Rangers have a leg up on Surprise bragging rights after beating their complex-mate Royals yesterday. Round II will be today as the Rangers are the road team at their home away from home in Arizona.

October hero and Houdini of Game 5 RHP Nathan Eovaldi will make his first pitches of 2024 today for Texas against RHP Alec Marsh for Kansas City.

Here are today’s lineups:

Today's Lineups

RANGERS ROYALS
Travis Jankowski - CF Maikel Garcia - 3B
Jared Walsh - 1B Bobby Witt - SS
Ezequiel Duran - SS Salvador Perez - DH
Andrew Knizner - C Adam Frazier - 2B
Justin Foscue - DH MJ Melendez - LF
Derek Hill - RF Kyle Isbel - CF
Dustin Harris - LF Dairon Blanco - RF
Davis Wendzel - 3B Nick Pratto - 1B
Jonathan Ornelas - 2B Logan Porter - C
Nathan Eovaldi - RHP Alec Marsh - RHP

The game will be broadcast on 105.3 The Fan or you can also follow the action via Gameday. First pitch from Surprise, AZ is scheduled for 2:05 pm CDT.

Go Rangers!

