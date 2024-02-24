Battle of Surprise 2024 Game Thread: Rangers at Royals

The Texas Rangers have a leg up on Surprise bragging rights after beating their complex-mate Royals yesterday. Round II will be today as the Rangers are the road team at their home away from home in Arizona.
October hero and Houdini of Game 5 RHP Nathan Eovaldi will make his first pitches of 2024 today for Texas against RHP Alec Marsh for Kansas City.
Here are today’s lineups:
Today's Lineups
|RANGERS
|ROYALS
|Travis Jankowski - CF
|Maikel Garcia - 3B
|Jared Walsh - 1B
|Bobby Witt - SS
|Ezequiel Duran - SS
|Salvador Perez - DH
|Andrew Knizner - C
|Adam Frazier - 2B
|Justin Foscue - DH
|MJ Melendez - LF
|Derek Hill - RF
|Kyle Isbel - CF
|Dustin Harris - LF
|Dairon Blanco - RF
|Davis Wendzel - 3B
|Nick Pratto - 1B
|Jonathan Ornelas - 2B
|Logan Porter - C
|Nathan Eovaldi - RHP
|Alec Marsh - RHP
The game will be broadcast on 105.3 The Fan or you can also follow the action via Gameday. First pitch from Surprise, AZ is scheduled for 2:05 pm CDT.
Go Rangers!
Loading comments...