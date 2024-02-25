Bellinger returns to Cubs, per reports

The Chicago Cubs and free agent Cody Bellinger have agreed to terms on a three year, $80 million deal, per multiple reports. Bellinger gets $30 million per year for 2024 and 2025 and $20 million for 2026, with opt outs after each year.

The 28 year old has had a strange saga of late. After winning the National League MVP award with the Dodgers in 2019, he had a disappointing 2020 campaign, then was awful in 2021 and 2022. After being non-tendered by the Dodgers, Bellinger signed a one year deal with the Cubs for 2023. He rebounded, putting up an 881 OPS and 4.4 bWAR, finishing 10th in the MVP voting.

Bellinger was a difficult free agent case, as his previous few years of poor production couldn’t be ignored, and his batted ball data in 2023 didn’t necessarily support the numbers he put up. While there were some projections he would land a big, long-term deal, teams were leery of committing to him, and thus he ends up back with the Cubs, which always seemed like the best fit.