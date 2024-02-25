Sunday morning Rangers things

Good morning, folks...

Evan Grant has three observations from yesterday’s 5-4 loss to the Kansas City Royals.

It is an important spring for Owen White, whose 2023 was a mixed bag, and who is looking to show he can be counted on to contribute in the major league rotation in 2024 if and when needed.

Ezequiel Duran, who also had an up-and-down 2023, is looking to take a big step forward in 2024.

Jeff Wilson’s Sunday Read is about the Evan Carter and Wyatt Langford combo, which could be a regular part of the Rangers’ major league lineup at some point this season.

MLB Network’s list of the top 100 players in baseball right now includes five Texas Rangers.

Nathan Eovaldi’s appearance yesterday included adjusting to a shorter pitch clock.

After Brock Burke’s disappointing finish to the 2023 season, his spot in the bullpen isn’t guaranteed for 2024.

Relief pitcher Chase Lee had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his hip and will be out until at least May.

David Laurila has his Sunday Notes column up at Fangraphs.