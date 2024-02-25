Spring Training Game Thread: San Francisco Giants at Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers welcome the San Francisco Giants to Surprise for a Cactus League matchup this afternoon in a battle between the two franchises that manager Bruce Bochy has led to the promised land.

LHP Andrew Heaney will make his spring debut for Texas opposite LHP Kyle Harrison for the Giants.

Here are the lineups:

Today's Lineups GIANTS RANGERS Tyler Fitzgerald - SS Marcus Semien - 2B Tom Murphy - C Evan Carter - RF LaMonte Wade - 1B Wyatt Langford - LF David Villar - 3B Nathaniel Lowe - 1B Pablo Sandoval - DH Jonah Heim - DH Heliot Ramos - RF Leody Taveras - CF Wade Meckler - LF Matt Duffy - SS Luis Matos - CF Josh Smith - 3B Donovan Walton - 2B Andrew Knapp - C Kyle Harrison - LHP Andrew Heaney - LHP

You can follow along on Gameday or listen to the radio broadcast via 105.3 The Fan. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 pm CT.

Go Rangers!