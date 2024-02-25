Carter leaves game after HBP

Texas Rangers outfielder Evan Carter was hit by a pitch in the bottom of the first inning of today’s Cactus League game against the San Francisco Giants. Carter was examined by the trainer and Bruce Bochy, then was lifted from the game for a pinch hitter.

This is one of these “hold your breath” situations. Carter missed some time last year after being dinged in the hand/wrist/arm area by pitches a couple of times, and in the aftermath of the dinging struggled during the time he didn’t miss. There’s a bunch of little bones in the hand and wrist that can be damaged by a HBP, and that sort of thing that often takes a while to get back to 100% after.

Hopefully, this is just precautionary, and the Rangers can just pour some ‘Tussin on it and give him a day or two off and he’ll be good as new. If not, it potentially complicates things for the Rangers, given that they are a bit lacking in outfield depth right now.

UPDATE — The X-Rays on Carter came back negative, and he is day-to-day.