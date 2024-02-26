Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Kennedi Landry notes that Evan Carter was hit by a pitch and left yesterday’s game, but he’s apparently fine.

Good thing too as, as Landry writes, the Texas Rangers have paired Carter with Wyatt Langford this spring to be the wave of the future.

Evan Grant has observations from yesterday’s Cactus League clash against San Francisco which finished in an 0-0 tie.

Shawn McFarland writes that yesterday’s starter Andrew Heaney was in midseason form as he wiggled out of danger in his first action of the spring.

Landry names Danny Duffy as a dark horse candidate to make the roster for the Rangers this spring.

Grant ponders if the Rangers and Jordan Montgomery can circle back for a pillow contract after Cody Bellinger inked a short-term deal with Chicago.

Kennedi Landry notes that, as a hitter, former first-rounder Justin Foscue is garnering some lofty praise.

McFarland writes that it’s spring training which means pitchers are back in the lab cooking up new offerings, including Jon Gray.

And, Grant writes about Texas pitcher Logan Bursick-Harrington going viral with his lengthy last name meeting the loathed new Nike jerseys.

Have a nice day!