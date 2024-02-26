Evan Carter is okay, apparently

There was a bit of a scare in yesterday’s Cactus League game between the Texas Rangers and San Francisco Giants, as Evan Carter was hit in the hand by a pitch in the first inning. After heading to first and getting looked at by the trainer, Carter was removed from the game, and the team indicated he was going to get x-rays.

That’s scary, obviously. Carter’s emergence in September, after he got a battlefield promotion due to Adolis Garcia getting hurt, was a godsend, and his exceptional work over the last few weeks of the regular season, as well as during the playoffs, solidified his spot in the Rangers’ Opening Day lineup for 2024. Getting hit in the hand/wrist/arm injury is one of those things that can result in significant missed time, and so everyone was holding their breath a bit.

The good news came soon thereafter, indicating that x-rays were negative and Carter was day to day. The better news is that, per the beats this morning, Carter is reporting he is fine, and could play today but for the fact that players are only playing every other day at this early stage in camp.

Also of note is that Carter will apparently be wearing a forearm guard or pad going forward when he bats. Carter was hit a couple of times in the same area last season while at AA Frisco, resulting in a slump and a stint on the injured list. Hopefully this is something that he will quickly adjust to, and will help reduce the likelihood of him having to miss time in the future due to being dinged.