Spring Training Game Thread: Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox

On the road in Arizona? Just how the Rangers like it

By ghostofErikThompson
2024 Texas Rangers Spring Training Photo by Bailey Orr/Texas Rangers/Getty Images

The Texas Rangers are away from their home stadium in Arizona which went pretty well for them a few months back when they won three in a row in Phoenix to win the World Series. This time Texas will be in Glendale, AZ to take on the Chicago White Sox.

RHP Cole Winn makes the bus ride over to start for Texas opposite RHP Nick Nastrini for Chicago.

Here are the lineups:

Today's Lineups

RANGERS WHITE SOX
Travis Jankowski - CF Andrew Benintendi - LF
Jared Walsh - 1B Yoan Moncada - 3B
Ezequiel Duran - SS Luis Robert - CF
Sam Huff - C Eloy Jimenez - DH
Dustin Harris - LF Mike Moustakas - 1B
Justin Foscue - 2B Dominic Fletcher - RF
Derek Hill - RF Chuckie Robinson - C
Blaine Crim - DH Braden Shewmake - SS
Jonathan Ornelas - 3B Danny Mendick - 2B
Cole Winn - RHP Nick Nastrini - RHP

You can follow along on Gameday or listen to a webcast at texasrangers.com. First pitch from Camelback Ranch is scheduled for 2:05 pm CT.

Go Rangers!

