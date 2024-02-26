Twins acquire Margot from Dodgers, per reports

MLB Trade Rumors: The Los Angeles Dodgers are trading outfielder Manuel Margot to the Minnesota Twins, per multiple reports. The Twins are also getting third base prospect Rayne Doncon and cash from the Dodgers, and are sending shortstop prospect Noah Miller to Los Angeles.

In addition, in connection with this deal, the Dodgers are reportedly bringing back veteran utility man Kike Hernandez on a one year deal.

Margot, 29, was acquired by the Los Angeles Dodgers from the Tampa Bay Rays in the deal that sent Tyler Glasnow to Los Angeles and Ryan Pepiot and Jonny DeLuca to Tampa. Margot is due $10 million in 2024, and has a $12 million team option for 2025 with a $2 million buyout. Tampa sent $2 million along to Los Angeles in the Glasnow/Margot deal towards Margot’s contract, and now the Dodgers will be sending cash to Minnesota to subsidize the Margot contract further.

Hernandez, 32, originally came up with the Houston Astros, was sent to Miami in 2014 in the Colin Moran/Jarred Cosart deal, then was shipped by Miami to Los Angeles that offseason in a deal that included Andrew Heaney, Dan Haren, and Dee Strange-Gordon. Hernandez blossomed with the Dodgers, becoming a valuable role player who handled a multitude of defensive positions while also performing respectably at the plate. Hernandez signed with the Boston Red Sox after the 2020 season, but was traded back to L.A. in July, 2023, in what was the final year of his deal. Hernandez’s imminent return apparently left the Dodgers feeling Margot was superfluous.

As for the prospects, Noah Miller was a supplemental first rounder out of a Wisconsin high school in 2021. He’s gotten strong reviews for his glovework, but hasn’t hit as a pro. Baseball America has him as the #23 prospect in the Twins system currently. Doncon, 20, is an infielder who split time between second, third and shortstop in 2023 while not hitting in low-A.