Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Evan Grant offers up a few observations from a 4-2 win for the champion Texas Rangers over Chicago in Cactus League action yesterday.

Kennedi Landry writes that Jon Gray appears to be a key factor in 2024 for a Rangers rotation in need of innings.

Grant checks in on what Nathaniel Lowe will be working on this spring as his efforts in Surprise throughout the years have garnered hardware.

Matt Fisher takes a look at second base for the Rangers where they have one of the last of the Iron Men in Marcus Semien.

Jeff Wilson writes that the Rangers got a scare when Evan Carter was hit by a pitch but the postseason legend rookie came out unscathed.

Rowan Kavner ponders what Carter will look like as a big league regular after looking like a superstar in his debut last fall.

Jeff Passan writes that the buzz from Rangers camp is that Wyatt Langford looks like the best player on the field.

McFarland writes about Cole Winn beginning a make or break spring in a make or break season.

Jamey Newberg writes about the difficulties that the Rangers face trying to repeat as champions, something that hasn’t been done in nearly a quarter of a century.

And, Grant explores the newly-announced All-Star Weekend festivities that the Rangers will be hosting this summer.

