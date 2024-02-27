Spring Training Game Thread: Texas Rangers at Arizona Diamondbacks

The Texas Rangers went undefeated in Arizona last fall on their way to winning the World Series. Today will be something of a four month reunion of sorts as they take on the Diamondbacks team that they vanquished in five games, this time from Scottsdale, AZ.

RHP Dane Dunning will take the mound for Texas opposite LHP Eduardo Rodriguez for Arizona.

Here are the lineups:

Today's Lineups RANGERS DIAMONDBACKS Marcus Semien - 2B Ketel Marte - 2B Evan Carter - RF Jake McCarthy - RF Wyatt Langford - LF Joc Pederson - LF Nathaniel Lowe - 1B Christian Walker - 1B Leody Taveras - CF Eugenio Suarez - 3B Matt Duffy - 3B Pavin Smith - DH Josh Smith - SS Geraldo Perdomo - SS Andrew Knizner - DH Jose Herrera - C Andrew Knapp - C Jorge Barrosa - CF Dane Dunning - RHP E. Rodriguez - LHP

You can follow along on Gameday or listen to a webcast at texasrangers.com. First pitch from Salt River Fields at Talking Stick is scheduled for 2:10 pm CT.

