Wednesday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Dane Dunning appears to be working on a splitter, although that’s a Statcast ID of the pitch rather than confirmation from Dunning.

Dunning is being cagey about the pitch he’s working on after turning in the best season of his career in 2023.

Jim Bowden says the Red Sox are the front runners to sign Jordan Montgomery, but that he would prefer to return to Texas and the Rangers are the only team that would be able to get him on a short term deal.

Evan Grant even entertains a return of Jordan Montgomery in his latest roster projection.

Andrew Knizner came to Texas to work with bench coach Donnie Ecker, who he worked with previously in Cincinnati.

Jack Leiter is ready to return to form after two stints on the developmental list in 2023.

Evan Grant’s spring training postcard covers social media influencers in camp and Grant trying to catch a pop-up.

Marcus Semien launched the first home run of the spring campaign, picking up where he left off (his last at bat in the World Series was also a homer.