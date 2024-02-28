The Jordan Montgomery situation

Here we are, on February 28, 2024, 29 days before Opening Day, and Jordan Montgomery, Quality Starting Pitcher, is still unsigned.

How can that be?

Everyone needs starting pitching. Jordan Montgomery is a veteran starting pitcher who is Good. He was one of the more sought after players at the trade deadline in 2023, ultimately landing the St. Louis Cardinals well regarded prospects Thomas Saggese and TK Roby, as well as optionable reliever John King, in a package with reliever Chris Stratton.

Montgomery was one of the Rangers top two starting pitchers in the playoffs — arguably, one of the Rangers ONLY two starting pitchers in the playoffs — and was very solid, putting up a 2.90 ERA in 31 innings over five starts and one very big relief appearance (ALCS Game 7). In eight career postseason appearances, Montgomery has a 2.63 ERA over 37.2 innings. He is someone who has performed on the biggest stage.

Yes, Montgomery had Tommy John surgery back in 2018, which cost him most of the 2018 and 2019 seasons. But he has started 104 regular season games since the start of the 2020 season — ninth most in MLB — and his 568.1 innings pitched in that span are 19th. Since his return from injury, he has been reliable, consistent, and durable.

So why is Jordan Montgomery still unsigned?

There’s been a certain amount of mockery of Montgomery’s agent Scott Boras over the situation, and in particular, in regards to the “Boras Four” free agents — Montgomery, Blake Snell, Cody Bellinger and Matt Chapman — who were unsigned when camps opened up. Bellinger has since signed, on a short term deal for much less than was predicted, but the other three are still out there, and there’s been much talk of Boras “overplaying his hand” with these players, asking for too much with the result being that they end up taking much less than they would have gotten with a different agent.

I think that overlooks the fact that all four of these free agents are somewhat unusual cases. Bellinger, as we discussed, is a year removed from being non-tendered, and his batted ball metrics in 2023 were such that teams were going to have significant concerns as to how sustainable his 2023 production was. Chapman is, like Bellinger, someone who brings a lot of value with his glove, but as a third baseman, he has a more limited market, as well as concerns about how his bat has declined in his late 20s. Snell is sui generis, a guy who put up a 13.1 bWAR in his two Cy Young seasons but who otherwise has topped out at 2.1 bWAR, has significant durability concerns, walks a bunch of guys, and doesn’t work deep into games.

And then there is Montgomery. As late as September, I was adamant that Montgomery wasn’t going to get $100M+ as a free agent. But as Montgomery continued to perform, as he came up big in the playoffs, as the buzz around his impending free agency continued to build, I shifted on that, agreeing with the consensus that he was going to get a nine figure contract.

In early November, we ran our “Should the Rangers sign Jordan Montgomery?” poll, and the response was overwhelmingly in favor of the Rangers giving him the five year, $106 million contract that Kiley McDaniel projected. In that poll, we mentioned that Ben Clemens had Montgomery at 5 years, $140 million. MLB Trade Rumors had six years, $150 million for Montgomery. Jon Heyman reported back in November that Boras and Montgomery were using Carlos Rodon’s 6 year, $162 million deal, signed with the New York Yankees after the 2022 season, as their benchmark.

You never say never, and I will never against Scott Boras. Maybe the Boston Red Sox — the team (besides the Texas Rangers) that seem most often linked to Montgomery — come in with 5 years at $20M+ per year, and Montgomery gets his bag. Maybe Ray Davis says fine, let’s bring back our hero from last year at his asking price rather than hope that Andrew Heaney and Cody Bradford and Dane Dunning (now featuring a splitfinger pitch!) can keep the rotation functional while we wait for the reinforcements to arrive in the summer.

But...it is certainly looking unlikely that Montgomery will reach the higher end of those predictions we saw a few months ago.

And it is worth taking a step back, to ask why it is that Montgomery’s market hasn’t developed has expected.

I tend to think that it has a lot to do with not appreciating the non-linear value of a player win, the probabilistic nature of player projections, and the extent to which many teams may place higher value on upside than (relative) certainty in regards to certain categories of players. In other words, the description that I gave for Montgomery earlier on — that he has been reliable, consistent, and durable — works against him when it comes to seeking a deal on the free agent market.

If you look at Montgomery over the course of his career, you see a generally consistent pattern — he doesn’t strike out a ton of guys, he doesn’t walk a ton of guys, and he does a decent job of preventing loud contact and getting ground balls. He was at 34% in K rate in 2023, 82% in walk rate, 59% in hard hit rate, and 57% in ground ball rate. If you go back you’ll see times when his K rate was better, his walk rate was worse, but this is generally the pitcher he is.

Montgomery has had five seasons when he has been healthy all year — 2017, and 2020-23. Here is his xERA in each of those seasons:

4.04

3.90

4.06

4.00

4.04

Montgomery’s FIP has consistently been slightly better than his xERA each season, though generally not by a ton. His ERA has been a little better than his xERA in every season except the truncated 2020 season.

Not surprisingly, if you look at Montgomery’s Fangraphs page, the projections for him are all pretty much the same — mostly around a 3.85-3.90 ERA, with a FIP around 3.95-4.05, good for a 3 win season.

And all that makes sense, right? Nobody looks at Jordan Montgomery and is blown away by his stuff, sees him as an ace, marvels at his velocity. We see Jordan Montgomery as a solid, quality pitcher who you can count on to go out and give you somewhat above average performance as a starting pitcher. A 3 win pitcher, in other words.

The problem is that, with Jordan Montgomery, you have a pitcher who is largely capped out as a 3 win pitcher. Yes, he had a 4.2 bWAR and a 4.3 fWAR in 2023, but that’s with a career best ERA of 3.20 and a career best FIP of 3.56, compared to his par-for-the-course 4.01 xFIP and 4.04 xERA.

If you mapped out probabilistic outcomes for Jordan Montgomery going forward, you would not see a steep rise from the 50th percentile to the 90th percentile, I don’t imagine. It would be a relatively flat curve, where to the extent he is better at preventing runs, it is due to quality defense or random variation in batted ball outcomes. What you see now is as good as it is going to get.

And as far as the downside goes? Well, Montgomery is 31. Pitchers — all players — generally decline in their 30s. Maybe he ages gracefully. Maybe he turns to vinegar. With a command-oriented pitcher like Montgomery, a dip in his stuff could have a disproportionate impact on his results. Physical issues, the aging process, could make it harder for him to repeat his delivery consistently, impacting his command and reducing his effectiveness.

And pitchers get hurt. Even durable, reliable pitchers like Montgomery. And in particular, pitchers who have Tommy John surgery in their past are more likely to have it in the future. There’s more risk with a high floor, lower ceiling pitcher than a position player as a result.

Which is why using Rodon as a benchmark for Montgomery for contract purposes is foolish. Rodon and Montgomery are both lefty starting pitchers. They are 17 days apart in age. That much is the same.

But Montgomery’s stuff doesn’t compare to Rodon’s. Rodon throws much harder than Montgomery. He has an elite fastball and an excellent slider. He misses bats at a much higher level. When Rodon is right, when he’s healthy, he’s a legit #1 starter.

The problem with Rodon, of course, is that he hasn’t stayed healthy. He’s been dogged by injuries in his career, and not only has he missed time due to injuries, he’s also seen his performance impacted by physical issues when he is on the active roster. Any team signing Carlos Rodon after the 2023 season does so knowing that there’s a high risk of them getting little or nothing from him for certain portions of the contract term.

But teams are willing to take that risk because of the upside — the 10.5 bWAR he put up in 310 innings from 2021-22. The fact that when he’s dominant when healthy. The fact that, when he’s right, he’s an impact starting pitcher like only a handful of others.

Which is where we get into the issue of the non-linear value of WAR. The difference in value between a 1 win pitcher and a 3 win pitcher is smaller than the difference in value between a 3 win pitcher and a 5 win pitcher. And if you think that Jordan Montgomery and Carlos Rodon are both likely to give you, say, 15 WAR over the next 5 years, but Montgomery is going to be a consistent 3 win pitcher throughout that period while Rodon will be a 5-6 win pitcher for a good chunk of that stretch and a 0-1 win or hurt pitcher for much of that stretch, you are likely going to pay more for Rodon because the higher peaks more than make up for the lower valleys.

Or consider Zack Wheeler. Wheeler had two good seasons in his entire career when he hit the free agent market after 2019, after his age 29 season. He had put up a career 3.77 ERA and 3.71 FIP in 126 games, good for a 100 ERA+. He had just a 9.1 bWAR for his career, 6.9 of which had come in the previous two seasons, where he had been a three and a half win pitcher each year. Jordan Montgomery has a much better track record and resume right now than Wheeler did when he hit free agency. Montgomery’s ZiPS projection of 3.0 fWAR for 2024 is slightly better than Wheeler’s 2.8 fWAR ZiPS projection for 2020.

But Wheeler got 5 years, $118 million four years ago as a free agent — more than Montgomery is likely going to get, despite the better track record and resume, despite four years of salaries going up. He got that because teams viewed him as having untapped potential, as having the stuff and the ability to take a leap forward. Teams viewed the 90th percentile projection for Wheeler as being much higher than the 90th percentile projection for Montgomery, and were willing to pay for that.

Which is why, it would appear, Jordan Montgomery isn’t getting the kind of contract offers that were projected. He’s a good, but not great, pitcher in his early 30s. And a team making a $20M+ commitment over a lengthy stretch of time is going to want more upside than good, but not great, for that sort of long-term commitment. Yes, there’s less risk with Montgomery than with some of these other pitchers, and that has value. Just not enough as the potential upside of others offer.

Which is also why reports that Montgomery is not inclined to do a pillow contract, that he wants a long-term deal rather than a short-term deal with opt outs that would let him re-enter the market, make sense. After all, his best case scenario is that he goes out and repeats 2023 in 2024. And he’s now a year older, has a qualifying offer attached to him, and nothing will have changed in regards to how teams are evaluating him. All going that route does is risk a drop in performance, or an injury, that tanks his value next offseason.