Spring Training Game Thread: Los Angeles Dodgers at Texas Rangers

The Dodgers didn’t require Shohei Ohtani to take the bus to Surprise but their other, other, other, other, other big offseason pickup Yoshinobu Yamamoto will be there to take on the World Series champion Texas Rangers.

LHP Cody Bradford will take the mound for Texas opposite the RHP Yamamoto for the Dodgers.

Here are the lineups:

Today's Lineups DODGERS RANGERS Chris Taylor - 2B Marcus Semien - DH Gavin Lux - SS Evan Carter - RF Max Muncy - 3B Wyatt Langford - LF Austin Barnes - C Nathaniel Lowe - 1B James Outman - DH Jonah Heim - C Miguel Vargas - LF Leody Taveras - CF Kevin Padlo - 1B Ezequiel Duran - SS Drew Avans - CF Justin Foscue - 2B Andy Pages - RF Jonathan Ornelas - 3B Y. Yamamoto - RHP Cody Bradford - LHP

You can follow along on Gameday or listen to a webcast at texasrangers.com. In addition, MLB Network will air the game on tape delay beginning at 4:00 pm. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 pm CT.

Go Rangers!