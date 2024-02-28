Former Rangers coach Hector Ortiz has died

Hector Ortiz, former major league catcher and longtime coach in the Texas Rangers’ organization, died today of lung cancer at the age of 54.

Ortiz, a native of Puerto Rico, attended both Paris Junior College and Ranger College in Texas, and was drafted in the 35th round of the 1988 MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers. He played professionally from 1988 through 2005, and spent parts of four seasons in the majors, including a seven game stint with the Rangers in 2002.

After his playing days were over, Ortiz spent fifteen years in the Rangers’ organization. He was a coach and a manager in the minor leagues before joining the major league staff in 2015 as the team’s first base coach under manager Jeff Banister. He stayed in that role until 2018, when he became the bullpen coach under first year manager Chris Woodward. He moved back to being the first base coach in 2019, and then was the catching coach in 2020, his final year in the organization.