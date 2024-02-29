Thursday Morning Links

Morning, all!

High dollar Japanese import Yoshinobu Yamamoto threw two innings of scoreless one hit ball yesterday, but so did low dollar non-import Cody Bradford.

Bradford is stretching out like a starter but is also preparing for the possibility of a bullpen role.

He’s also trying to bring back his curveball, which he dropped from his repertoire after thoracic outlet surgery in 2019.

Evan Grant’s observations focus on Josh Sborz’s nerves and Elier Hernandez hitting well even though there’s not much hope of him making the club.

Max Scherzer laments the kids these days not pitching deep in games as MLB considers rule changes that will return starting pitching matchups to their former place of glory.

Adolis Garcia had yet to appear in an exhibition game this spring, with the Rangers deciding to treat him gently following his two injuries in 2023.

Former Ranger catcher and coach has passed after a four year battle with pancreatic cancer.