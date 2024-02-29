Harris out with oblique issue

Texas Rangers outfielder Dustin Harris was originally in the lineup for today’s Cactus League matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers in Surprise. However, Harris has been scratched with what has been described as oblique soreness, and Sandro Fabian is taking his place in the lineup.

This is a normal part of spring — particularly the early spring — as players deal with various aches, pains, twinges, tweaks, and sorenesses as they return to game action after the offseason. Harris is on the 40 man roster, but he’s not in the mix for the Opening Day roster, so this isn’t something that would impact the major league team for the start of the season. And it may be that this is minor, and in a couple of days Harris will be back in the lineup and this will be forgotten.

However, if this is not just a “rub some dirt on it” thing, and is instead more serious, then that would not bode well for Harris. Oblique strains can take time to heal, and if it is something that is going to require rest, Harris could be sidelined for the rest of spring training, as well as the start of the minor league season.

Harris, acquired with Marcus Smith in the 2020 Mike Minor trade with the Oakland A’s, had a breakout 2021 campaign, followed up by a good but not great 2022 season at AA Frisco that saw him miss time due to injury. Harris split the 2023 season between AA and AAA, but didn’t put up the sorts of offensive numbers that would be hoped for from a LF/1B prospect.

The Rangers would, no doubt, like to see Harris put up better numbers in 2024 at Round Rock, but in order to do that, he is going to have to get on the field and stay on the field. Hopefully, this is not something that will keep him on the sideline for long.