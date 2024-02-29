Spring Training Game Thread: Milwaukee Brewers at Texas Rangers

The calendar has granted us an extra day in which to bask in the glory of the champion Texas Rangers. On this leap day, the Milwaukee Brewers will meet the Rangers at Surprise Stadium for a Cactus League showdown.

RHP Nathan Eovaldi is set to make the start for Texas opposite RHP Joe Ross for Milwaukee.

Here are the lineups:

Today's Lineups BREWERS RANGERS Sal Frelick - RF Travis Jankowski - CF Jackson Chourio - LF Jared Walsh - 1B Tyler Black - 1B Ezequiel Duran - 3B Joey Wiemer - CF Andrew Knizner - C Brice Turang - 2B Josh Smith - SS Joey Ortiz - SS Matt Duffy - 2B Oliver Dunn - 3B Derek Hill - LF Eric Haase - C Sandro Fabian - RF Brock Wilken - DH Blaine Crim - DH Joe Ross - RHP Nathan Eovaldi - RHP

You can follow along on Gameday or listen to a webcast at texasrangers.com. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 pm CT.

Go Rangers!