 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Saturday morning Rangers stuff

Texas Rangers update for Saturday, Feb. 3

By Coylio
/ new
Championship Series - Texas Rangers v Houston Astros - Game Seven Photo by Bailey Orr/Texas Rangers/Getty Images

Good morning, LSB.

It’s official: Adrian Beltre will go into the Hall of Fame as a Texas Ranger.

Jeff Wilson notes that it was a rather poorly-kept secret.

In other news Evan Grant writes that the Rangers are headed back to Bally Sports Southwest for at least one more year.

Shawn McFarland talked to a self-deprecating Nathaniel Lowe on his postseason struggles before next season.

And Wilson writes that another wave of Jordan Montgomery no-news has him feeling like it’s Groundhog Day… again.

That’s all for this morning. Have a good weekend!

Loading comments...