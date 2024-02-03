Saturday morning Rangers stuff

Good morning, LSB.
It’s official: Adrian Beltre will go into the Hall of Fame as a Texas Ranger.
Jeff Wilson notes that it was a rather poorly-kept secret.
In other news Evan Grant writes that the Rangers are headed back to Bally Sports Southwest for at least one more year.
Shawn McFarland talked to a self-deprecating Nathaniel Lowe on his postseason struggles before next season.
And Wilson writes that another wave of Jordan Montgomery no-news has him feeling like it’s Groundhog Day… again.
That’s all for this morning. Have a good weekend!
Loading comments...