Rangers sign D.J. Peters, as a pitcher

So, you remember D.J. Peters? Outfielder claimed on waivers by the Texas Rangers in 2021, hit some homers, stole some bases, made some nice plays in the outfield, put up a 68:4 K:BB ratio resulting in a .218 OBP?

Well, after spending 2022 primarily in the KBO, he returned to the United States in 2023, signed with the Detroit Tigers, and pitched for their Rookie League team in 2023. He wasn’t good — he walked 27 batters and struck out 24 in 21.2 IP — but having flamed out as an outfielder, he’s committed to sticking with the pitching route.

And he will be doing that in the immediate future with the Texas Rangers, who signed Peters to a minor league deal, per reports. He will presumably get a look in spring training, and at some level in the minor leagues, as a relief pitcher. He is righthanded and throws pretty hard, so we’ll see how this goes.