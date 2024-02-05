Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

You know the season is nearing because power rankings are back. The reigning and defending world champion Texas Rangers place fourth in ESPN’s initial rankings.

Kennedi Landry writes about the return of unsung hero Travis Jankowski, as the Rangers look to run it back in 2024.

Leody Taveras mans center field on Anthony Castrovince’s All-Underrated Team for the upcoming 2024 season.

The usual trio make Keith Law’s top 100 prospects list where he is a little higher on Sebastian Walcott than some while a little lower on Evan Carter than most.

Speaking of the No. 3 hitter on the World Series-winning Rangers, Will Leitch names Carter as the best player to debut in 2023.

And, DJ Peters is back, this time in pitcher form.

