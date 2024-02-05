Witt, Royals agree to long-term extension

The Kansas City Royals and shortstop Bobby Witt, Jr., have agreed to terms on a long-term extension, per multiple reports. While the deal is being reported as an 11 year, $288.8 million deal, there are opt outs that could allow Witt to leave before 11 years are up, and club options that could keep Witt in Kansas City beyond the 11 years.

Witt, the son of former Texas Rangers pitcher Bobby Witt, was the 2nd overall pick of the 2019 MLB Draft. He finished 4th in the Rookie of the Year voting in 2022, when he slashed .254/.294/.428, stole 30 bases and put up a 0.9 bWAR. In 2023, he slashed .276/.319/.495, stole 49 bases, and put up a 4.4 bWAR.

This deal buys out Witt’s final pre-arbitration year, all three arbitration years, as well as a number of free agent years. Mark Feinsand has the contract details: