Rangers sign Duffy, Shreve, Godoy to minor league deals

The Texas Rangers have signed left handed pitchers Danny Duffy and Chasen Shreve and catcher Jose Godoy to minor league deals, the team announced today. All three players have invites to the major league camp.

The Rangers are lacking in lefty options in the bullpen currently, with Brock Burke, Jake Latz and Antoine Kelly the only lefty relievers on the 40 man roster (assuming Cody Bradford and Andrew Heaney are starters). Thus, it would make sense for Texas to be bringing in a few veteran lefthanders on minor league deals to sift through.

Duffy is 35 years old, and typing that makes me feel really old. He spent parts of 11 seasons in the majors with the Kansas City Royals, mostly as a starter, before signing with the Dodgers in 2022. He had a handful of innings in the minors for them, signed with the Rangers for 2023, and spent the 2023 season splitting time between Frisco and Round Rock. Duffy has made four starts for Santurce in the Puerto Rico Winter League this winter.

Chasen Shreve, 33, was originally drafted by the Atlanta Braves. He was traded to the New York Yankees, along with a guy named David Carpenter who apparently pitched for the Rangers in 2019, but who I have no memory of, after the 2014 season for Manny Banuelos. He has spent parts of 10 years in the majors as a reliever, sometimes pitching well, sometimes not. He has a 5.32 ERA and 4.55 FIP in 71 innings over the past two seasons, which explains why he’s getting a minor league deal at this point.

Godoy is 29 years old and has bounced around, but only has 26 major league games under his belt. He would appear to an extra guy to catch during the spring, as well as someone to go to the minors who can catch.