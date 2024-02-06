Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Jeff Wilson writes that the clock is ticking for the Texas Rangers to make any more upgrades before they report to Surprise in the coming days.

Evan Grant writes that the Rangers hoping to plan out a much-improved bullpen will be a top spring training storyline in 2024.

After Bobby Witt Jr. signed a long term deal, Mike Axisa writes that Josh Jung, Evan Carter, and Wyatt Langford are among the young players who could be due for early extensions.

Speaking of Langford, despite not yet debuting, nor guaranteed an Opening Day roster spot, Manny Randhawa notes that the No. 4 pick in last year’s draft is projected to lead baseball in doubles in 2024.

And, hey, don’t forget about Justin Foscue!

Have a nice day!