Altuve, Astros agree to contract extension

The Houston Astros and their second baseman Jose Altuve have agreed to terms on a five years, $125 million contract extension, per multiple reports. Altuve was slated to become a free agent at the end of the 2024 season. Instead, he is locked up through 2029. Given that he will be 39 when the contract runs out, it seems fair to say that this will likely make him an Astro for life.

Altuve is finishing up a 7 year, $163.5 million deal where he is due $29 million for the 2024 season. I’m mildly surprised that he took a pay cut from the $29 million per year from the last five years of his current deal, though the Astros also gave him a generous extension while he was still playing on a very cheap contract he signed early on. Altuve slashed .311/.393/.522 in 2023 in 90 games, as he has continued to rake when he’s been healthy.

The Astros also have Alex Bregman set to hit the free agent market after this season. Bregman is making $30 million this year in the final year of a 5 year, $100 million extension he signed several years back. The Astros have $126 million committed to the 2025 squad now, including Altuve, and are looking at another $40 million for the Kyle Tucker and Framber Valdez arbitration cases, as well as the possibility of Justin Verlander being back under his option. While Altuve always seemed likely to stay in Houston, Bregman could well be entering his final year with the Astros.