Wednesday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Jeff Wilson observes that Clayton Kershaw wasn’t a good fit for Texas because he’s injured and won’t be available until summer and we already have a bunch of those.

Keith Law has a list of 10 prospects that didn’t make his top 100 list but are still worth watching, and one of them is Justin Foscue.

Evan Grant notes that it is unusual for rookies to excel in a DH role but that may be the only opportunity available for Wyatt Langford.

Marcus Semien addressed African American community leaders yesterday to promote the HBCU Swingman Classic, an attempt by MLB to increase baseball’s profile in the African American community.

Travis Jankowski turned down multi year offers from other teams to return to the Rangers on a one year deal.