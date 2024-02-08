Thursday Morning Links

Morning, all!

It’s been almost a quarter century since the Rangers went to arbitration with a player, but barring a last minute deal that will come to an end today.

Evan Grant says the Ranger are basing their offer to Adolis Garcia on the deal Kyle Tucker got in arbitration last year, while Garcia is basing his on Pete Alonso.

The Athletic gives the Ranger front office a D on their offseason, noting there are still holes at DH and the top of the rotation.

Evan Grant has a mailbag column where he speculates that in market Ranger fans are going to be stuck with inconvenient and expensive broadcast options again in 2024.

There are 5 healthy starter on the Rangers’ 40 man roster, which means that there will be some white knuckling in the first have of the season.

