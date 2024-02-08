Garcia, Rangers agree to two year deal, per reports

The Texas Rangers and outfielder Adolis Garcia have agreed to terms on a two year deal, per multiple reports. No word that I’ve seen as of yet as to the financial terms.

The Rangers and Garcia were scheduled to have an arbitration hearing today on his salary for the 2024 season, Garcia’s first year of arbitration eligibility. The Rangers had submitted a $5 million number for 2024, while Garcia had requested $6.9 million. As we discussed last month, $5 million is what Kyle Tucker got last year when he lost his arbitration case, with Tucker and Garcia being extremely close comps.

The deal is pending a physical. Assuming that there are no issues there, Garcia will be under contract with the Rangers through the 2025 season. Garcia would still be under team control for the 2026 season, which would be his final year of arbitration.

The Rangers have, of course, not gone to arbitration with a player since Lee Stevens prior to the 2000 season. The Rangers then traded Stevens a couple of weeks later.

UPDATE — Jon Heyman has some financial details:

Adonis Garcia gets $14M over 2 years guaranteed with a ton of escalators based on plate appearances and MVP votes. Complex deal. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 8, 2024

UPDATE II — Multiple reports indicate that the escalators can make it worth up to $20.25 million.