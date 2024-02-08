Rangers available via streaming in 2025?

We have good news for Texas Rangers fans who are looking for a way to be able to watch Rangers fans via streaming. Evan Drellich writes that, after today’s owners meeting, commissioner Rob Manfred said his realistic target date for “having a digital package I can take to market” is the 2025 season.

We all know, of course, that you can stream games via MLB.TV already, but you can only get out-of-market games that way. If you are a Rangers fan living in Sheboygan, that’s not a problem, except when the Rangers are playing the Brewers. If you’re a Rangers fan living in Texas, however, you are out of luck (or have to go the shady route of using a VPN to get around the blackout restrictions).

Drellich says that the package Manfred is referring to would be for in-market games, however, and would need to be able to include at least half of current MLB teams. Since the Rangers are not under contract for 2025, their digital streaming rights would be available, and thus could be included in any such package.

There’s many a slip ‘twixt the cup and the lip so we shouldn’t get too excited just yet. However, this is the most positive sign yet in regards to this issue, and fingers crossed, you’ll be able to watch the Rangers on your laptop or iPad in 2025 even if you’re in the Metroplex.