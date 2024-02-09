Friday morning Rangers update

Good morning, LSB.

After all that, Lee Stevens sleeps soundly.

The Rangers agreed to a deal with ALCS MVP Adolis Garcia yesterday and avoided arbitration just ahead of the deadline.

Evan Grant writes that it was a pain but that both sides come out winning.

The deal is for two years at $14 mil guaranteed, keeping Garcia here through 2025.

Elsewhere, Grant has the fourth of his spring training storylines series in which he discusses the weight of the World Series crown.

The Pipeline dudes look way ahead for the Rangers’ No. 1 prospect in 2026.

And after The Athletic’s offseason grades the Rangers aren’t eligible to play in the big game tonight. ):

That’s all for this morning. Have a nice Friday.