Corey Kluber announces his retirement

Corey Kluber, longtime pitcher for Cleveland, two time Cy Young Award winner, and, very briefly, a Texas Ranger, has announced his retirement today.

Kluber was a 4th round draft pick of the San Diego Padres in 2007 out of Stetson University, a school that has produced two pitchers who both won two Cy Young Awards and who pitched for the Rangers. Kluber was sent to Cleveland at the 2010 trade deadline in a three-team deal that saw the Padres land former Ranger Ryan Ludwick.

Kluber made his major league debut in 2011, but didn’t really stick in the majors until 2013, when as a 27 year old he had a solid if unspectacular year as part of the Cleveland rotation. He exploded in 2014, however, winning the Cy Young Award and leading the majors with an 8.1 bWAR. This began a five year stretch that saw him put up 32.0 bWAR in 160 starts, winning his two CYAs and finishing third twice.

Sadly, injuries waylaid him after that. He made just 7 starts in 2019 for Cleveland, then was dealt after the 2019 season to the Texas Rangers for Delino DeShields and Emmanuel Clase. Kluber threw just one inning for the Rangers in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season before being sidelined with a torn shoulder muscle. Kluber spent the 2021 season with the New York Yankees, 2022 with the Tampa Bay Rays, and 2023 with the Boston Red Sox, but struggled to pitch well and to stay healthy.