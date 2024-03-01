Friday morning Rangers update

Good morning, LSB.

For whatever it’s worth the Texas Rangers have won four straight spring games.

Nathan Eovaldi is off to a strong spring start, with Bruce Bochy saying he’s right where they want him to be.

Evan Grant writes about Justin Foscue being a pretty decent prospect but the Rangers keep signing $30/mil a year superstars and drafting kickass must-play prospects thus unintentionally blocking his progression.

Shawn McFarland and Kennedi Landry both write about Marc Church playing shortstop until a $50 bet in high school put him on the path of pitching.

Pipeline lists one prospect from each team that can pump pure diesel fuel.

And finally The Athletic is bringing back its Hope-O-Meter for 2024. Gauge your optimism.

That’s all for this morning. The Rangers continue their hunt for the Iguana Cup today at 2:05 against the Giants. Happy Friday.