Heyman suggests Rangers as fits for Montgomery, Martinez

MLB Rumors: Blake Snell, Jordan Montgomery, Matt Chapman and J.D. Martinez are the biggest free agent names still out there on the market, and Jon Heyman has a piece up where he looks at where each of the four could potentially end up. Interestingly, his “best guess” for two of that quadrumvirate — Montgomery and Martinez — is our defending champion Texas Rangers.

We talked earlier this week about Montgomery’s not yet finding a long-term deal to his liking, as well as why Montgomery would be less likely than fellow free agent pitcher Blake Snell to accept a short-term, opt-out laden deal along the lines of what Cody Bellinger has done with the Chicago Cubs. Heyman says Montgomery is still looking for a long-term deal, and suggests that ownership is less incentivized to splurge on Montgomery since, you know, that elusive World Series title has finally been achieved.

J.D. Martinez, meanwhile, is still out there, and given his age (36) and the fact he’s just a DH, he is likely looking at just a one year deal, with Heyman suggesting $15 million is the number that would get it done. Martinez is coming off a .271/.321/.572 campaign for the Los Angeles Dodgers that saw him make the All Star team for the fifth time in a row (if we ignore 2020, when there was no ASG), an improvement off his .274/.341/.448 season the year before.

The Rangers aren’t mentioned by Heyman in connection with the other two free agents, and one can understand why. The Rangers’ third base situation is under control, so Chapman, who really has significant valu0 only if he’s playing third base, makes no sense. As for Snell, I imagine the Rangers feel that their current needs and payroll situation are such that a high-risk, high-reward guy like Snell is a less than ideal fit, particularly at his price point.

Something to keep in mind as well is that the Rangers are currently over the CBT threshhold of $237 million — Cots currently has the projected 40 man CBT tax payroll at almost $244 million. As the Rangers was a taxpaying team last year, they will pay a 30% tax for whatever exceeds that $237 million mark. There are surcharges at $257 million, $277 million and $297 million, as well, and while the surcharge for going over $257 million is just 12%, it goes up to 45% at the second surcharge level and 60% at the third surcharge level. In addition, teams that go over the second surcharge level have their first round pick the next year moved back 10 spots.

Ray Davis and Bob Simpson have more money than they can spend, of course, and they can certainly afford to go over the CBT thresholds and pay the penalties — Texas is already in luxury tax territory, after all. That said, I think that ownership is going to be hesitant about going too much higher, and certainly isn’t going to want the second surcharge level.*

* I am being descriptive, not prescriptive, so please don’t yell at me about supporting billionaires not spending money.

You could probably sign Martinez and not go over the second threshold level. It would be hard to get Montgomery at an AAV that would keep you above that second threshold level, however — and almost impossible to get both Martinez and Montgomery, unless you, say, dealt Andrew Heaney and his $13 million contract (though that would also diminish the value of adding Montgomery0.

The other thing is that, while Martinez would certainly be a nice addition to a potent Ranger lineup, the fact that Wyatt Langford is knocking on the door and appears likely to be in the bigs at some point this season diminishes that value somewhat. There’s also the fact that the Rangers are likely going to want to use the DH spot to get Corey Seager, Adolis Garcia, and others some half-days off, which makes a DH-only like Martinez less attractive.

Montgomery, though? Montgomery still fits quite well...especially when you read quotes from Bruce Bochy about how Cody Bradford fits best in a multi-inning relief role.

I would bet against either Martinez or Montgomery being on the 2024 Rangers’ Opening Day roster. But you can make an argument for either of them ultimately ending up here, and after all, all they cost is money.