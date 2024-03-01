Spring Training Game Thread: Texas Rangers at San Francisco Giants

The Texas Rangers head on over to Scottsdale to take on the San Francisco Giants this afternoon. The defending and reigning champion Rangers top the Cactus League at 5-1 while Bruce Bochy’s old squad is winless at 0-4.
RHP Adrian Sampson will take the mound for Texas opposite LHP Kyle Harrison for San Francisco.
Here are the lineups:
Today's Lineups
|RANGERS
|GIANTS
|Marcus Semien - 2B
|Jung Hoo Lee - CF
|Leody Taveras - CF
|Thairo Estrada - 2B
|Wyatt Langford - LF
|Michael Conforto - LF
|Ezequiel Duran - SS
|Jorge Soler - DH
|Sam Huff - C
|Wilmer Flores - 1B
|Blaine Crim - 1B
|Patrick Bailey - C
|Justin Foscue - DH
|J.D. Davis - 3B
|Davis Wendzel - 3B
|Nick Ahmed - SS
|Elier Hernandez - RF
|Luis Matos - RF
|Adrian Sampson - RHP
|Kyle Harrison - LHP
You can follow along on Gameday or listen to the radio broadcast via 105.3 The Fan. First pitch from Scottsdale Stadium is scheduled for 2:10 pm CT.
Go Rangers!
