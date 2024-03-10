Spring Training Game Thread: Chicago Cubs at Texas Rangers

While most of the infield is recovering from injuries, the world champion Texas Rangers have an exciting Wyatt Langford/Leody Taveras/Evan Carter outfield alignment — with Adolis Garcia pitching in at DH — for today’s Cactus league matchup against the National League’s Chicago Cubs.

LHP Cody Bradford will take the mound today for Texas opposite LHP Drew Smyly for Chicago.

Here are the lineups:

Today's Lineups CUBS RANGERS Mike Tauchman - CF Marcus Semien - 2B Alexander Canario - RF Evan Carter - RF Christopher Morel - 3B Wyatt Langford - LF Michael Busch - 1B Adolis Garcia - DH Miguel Amaya - C Jonah Heim - C Miles Mastrobuoni - SS Jared Walsh - 1B Jorge Alfaro - DH Matt Duffy - 3B David Bote - LF Josh Smith - SS Chase Strumpf - 2B Leody Taveras - CF Drew Smyly - LHP Cody Bradford - LHP

You can follow along on Gameday, listen to the radio broadcast via 105.3 The Fan, or watch the game on MLB Network. First pitch from Surprise Stadium is scheduled for 3:05 pm CT.

Go Rangers!