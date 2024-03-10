Five sent down in latest round of cuts

The Texas Rangers have optioned pitchers Cole Winn and Antoine Kelly, catcher Sam Huff, and infielder Jonathan Ornelas to AAA Round Rock, and have optioned pitcher Jose Corniell to AA Frisco, the team announced today.

I think these were all moves that were more or less expected. After his struggles of the past two seasons, Cole Winn was almost certainly starting the year in the minors. Jose Corniell, newly added to the 40 man roster this past offseason, is still a ways away and wasn’t going to be an Opening Day consideration. Jonathan Ornelas wasn’t someone who would be on the Opening Day roster, barring injuries.

Antoine Kelly and Sam Huff each conceivably had an outside shot of making the Opening Day roster. Kelly, having split last year between AA and AAA, was potentially in the mix for a bullpen job, while Huff maybe could have had a shot at a bench role backing up Jonah Heim and playing some DH and 1B. With Huff having been given a fourth option, though, the safe bet was that he’d be in Round Rock getting reps behind the plate. Kelly will start the year in the Round Rock bullpen, though it wouldn’t be suprising if we see him at some point this year in the majors.