Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

As part of his observations from Sunday at Texas Rangers camp, Shawn McFarland writes that Evan Carter is figuring it out against lefties this spring.

Jeff Wilson writes that Wyatt Langford is happy with how he has progressed halfway through his first big league spring training.

Shanthi Sepe-Chepuru notes that Langford — who collected a couple more hits on Sunday — is among the players who have been standout performers this spring.

Kennedi Landry writes that Cody Bradford is hoping to earn a spot in the rotation but is willing to help the team win however he can.

McFarland highlights the best and worst from camp as the Rangers hit the halfway mark at Surprise.

Landry notes that injuries around the infield could provide Justin Foscue with a path to the big leagues this spring.

Jim Bowden writes that it’s Foscue who has been turning heads with the bat for the Rangers so far this spring.

Wilson takes a stab at an updated Rangers Opening Day roster projection that hasn’t changed much.

And, MLB dot com writes that finding a replacement for Mitch Garver at DH remains the biggest camp position battle for Texas.

Have a nice day!