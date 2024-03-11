ESPN ranks top 100 MLB players

ESPN has released their rankings of the top 100 players in MLB this year, because it is spring training and everyone loves (or at least looks at) these sorts of lists. The ESPN list is based on who will be better in 2024, and the article says that was determined by presenting their panel “with pairings upon pairings of the biggest names in the game and ask[ing] them which player will be better in 2024.” Because the Texas Rangers are good, and have good players, we see a number of Rangers on the list.

Corey Seager is the highest ranked Ranger, coming in at #6. This is one of those things where I pause for a moment and think...wow, that’s really high up on the list. I mean, we all know Corey Seager is really awesome and all that, but to see it in ordinal fashion like this really kind of drives that home. Seager trails only Ronald Acuna, Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman. Its rarified air up there.

Behind Seager are Marcus Semien, who is #24, between Luis Robert, Jr., and Manny Machado, followed by Adolis Garcia, at #34, sandwiched between a pair of Blue Jays in Bo Bichette and Vlad Guerrero, Jr.

Rounding out the Ranger contingent in the top 100 are Josh Jung, at #89, and Evan Carter, at #92. Impressive showings for two of the Rangers’ least experienced roster members.

Accompanying the article is a separate piece detailing the biggest snubs, who is overrated on the list, who is underrated on the list, and who the panel members see making the biggest leap between 2024 and 2025. Rangers players get named in each of these categories except biggest snub, though that category does include a former Ranger.